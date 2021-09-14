Skip to Content

Handful of rainfall reports from overnight

7:57 am Schnack's Weather Blog

We had a few isolated rain showers and storms roll through north of Highway 20 last night after some scattered showers yesterday in the north. The rain seemed to fall in a narrow corridor north of the highway. Here are the 24 hour totals.

Here is the full list of rainfall reports from roughly 7 AM yesterday, Monday the 13th, through 7 AM this morning, Tuesday the 14th.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.01
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
Bloomington 3.5 N0.35
Charles City0.02
Clutier0.03
Decorah 4.9SE T  
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.04  
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.05
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.30  
Elkader 6SSW0.33
Fayette0.10
GarwinT
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.05
Guttenberg L & D 100.27
Hampton0.02
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.15  
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.07  
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.07  
Iowa Falls0.02
La Porte City0.02
Lynxville Dam 90.05
Manchester No. 2T
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.03  
New Hartford0.23
Oelwein 0.3 E 0.10  
Osage 4.7 E 0.02  
Parkersburg0.08
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.36
Prairie Du Chien0.02
St. Ansgar0.14
Traer0.04

We are still well below normal for the year.

Author Profile Photo

Brandon Libby

Meteorologist

Skip to content