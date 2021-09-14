Handful of rainfall reports from overnight
We had a few isolated rain showers and storms roll through north of Highway 20 last night after some scattered showers yesterday in the north. The rain seemed to fall in a narrow corridor north of the highway. Here are the 24 hour totals.
Here is the full list of rainfall reports from roughly 7 AM yesterday, Monday the 13th, through 7 AM this morning, Tuesday the 14th.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.01
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.35
|Charles City
|0.02
|Clutier
|0.03
|Decorah 4.9SE
|T
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.04
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.05
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.30
|Elkader 6SSW
|0.33
|Fayette
|0.10
|Garwin
|T
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.05
|Guttenberg L & D 10
|0.27
|Hampton
|0.02
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.15
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.07
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.07
|Iowa Falls
|0.02
|La Porte City
|0.02
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.05
|Manchester No. 2
|T
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.03
|New Hartford
|0.23
|Oelwein 0.3 E
|0.10
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.02
|Parkersburg
|0.08
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.36
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.02
|St. Ansgar
|0.14
|Traer
|0.04
We are still well below normal for the year.