Handful of rainfall reports from overnight

We had a few isolated rain showers and storms roll through north of Highway 20 last night after some scattered showers yesterday in the north. The rain seemed to fall in a narrow corridor north of the highway. Here are the 24 hour totals.

Here is the full list of rainfall reports from roughly 7 AM yesterday, Monday the 13th, through 7 AM this morning, Tuesday the 14th.

City Amount Waterloo 0.01 Dubuque 0.00 Cedar Rapids 0.00 Iowa City 0.00 Bloomington 3.5 N 0.35 Charles City 0.02 Clutier 0.03 Decorah 4.9SE T Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.04 Eastman 2.4 NNE 0.05 Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.30 Elkader 6SSW 0.33 Fayette 0.10 Garwin T Gays Mills 1.0 NE 0.05 Guttenberg L & D 10 0.27 Hampton 0.02 Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.15 Independence 0.6 ESE 0.07 Independence 0.9 WNW 0.07 Iowa Falls 0.02 La Porte City 0.02 Lynxville Dam 9 0.05 Manchester No. 2 T New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.03 New Hartford 0.23 Oelwein 0.3 E 0.10 Osage 4.7 E 0.02 Parkersburg 0.08 Patch Grove 0.1 NNW 0.36 Prairie Du Chien 0.02 St. Ansgar 0.14 Traer 0.04

We are still well below normal for the year.