Gov. Gavin Newsom will remain in office, as recall election fails

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) -- California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom will remain in office. After defeating an attempt to oust him on Tuesday in a statewide recall election.

Governor Newsom faced criticism from his republican opponents over statewide restrictions put in place to fight COVID-19, shuttering schools and businesses in the process. Newsom himself ran on protecting California's progressive values on climate change, immigration, and abortion and women's rights from far-right extremists and followers of former president Donald Trump.

The outcome of the election was watched closely nationally, with the 2022 midterm elections on the horizon, at which time control of Congress will be at stake once again.

Newsom now becomes the second governor in U.S. history to survive a recall election.