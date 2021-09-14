Field of Dreams movie site sees visitor numbers soar; after historic MLB game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) - After the MLB's 'Field of Dreams' game on August 12th, the movie site has seen an increase in visitors, especially during its tours of the Kinsella's house!

Tour guide Teresa Murray has lived in Iowa for over 20 years with her family and said she's never seen so many people come to Dyersville.

Tours have definitely gone up," Murray said, average per group is about 20, sometimes I have a lot more than that and have to turn a few of them away."

During the house tour, folks can:

Walk around the house before the tour starts.

Look at priceless baseball memorobilia.

Learn the history behind the house.

How the movie crew shot scenes.

Find out which props were new or orginal during the movie.

On top of learning fun filming tidbits, Murray said there are many stories about making the film. She told KWWL's Alaina Kwan she can usually get a tear or two in every group she guides.

"When I go home, my kids ask me how many people I made cry today, Murray said, "I love to tell everybody the stories, I never get bored with it."

Conducting tours all throughout the week, KWWL met visitor, Joe Shaw, who was originally from New York. Having been a high school baseball coach for 24 years, Shaw said this was something he had always wanted to do.

"My wife and I have had this on our list for a long time," Joe said, "it's just beyond expectation."

Part of the group were movie lovers, the Smiths, that came to see the movie site. After seeing the "Field of Dreams," movie multiple times, Tamara Smith said it inspired them to leave their home in Colorado to see the site themselves.

"It's just one of those movies that just bring you home," Tamara said, "when you're looking out at the field, I mean where do you see a better baseball field?"



The Shaws and the Smiths at the Field of Dreams movie site.

After taking the tour and playing on the field themselves, everyone agreed the movie's message is what draws people in to 'go the distance' and reclaim their childhood innocence in Dyersville, Iowa.

"It's just like what Terrance Mann says in the movie, baseball brings America together," Murray said.

Field of Dreams movie site tours are only $20 and can be pre-booked online. When entering the house you must either wear the slippers provided at the door or walk around barefoot. When entering the movie site, there is no parking fee but you can make a donation that'll go towards maintaining the field.

The movie site's staff says you can also rent the second story of the Kinsella's farmhouse as a little getaway for you and the family.