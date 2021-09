DENVER(KWWL)--In a battle of the two teams that played for the 2A State Volleyball Championship last fall, top ranked Dike-New Hartford sweeps second ranked Denver 25-11, 25-18 and 25-18 at the Cyclone Athletic Center.

The Wolverines beat the Cyclones for the 2A Championship. Dike-New Hartford improves to 22-0 with the win while Denver Falls to 15-2.