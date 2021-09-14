Cedar Rapids Schools latest district to reinstate mask mandate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Cedar Rapids Community School District will reinstate its mask mandate.

An email from Superintendent Norren Bush was sent to families and staff, communicating the changes.

Masks will now be required for all students, staff, and visitors during the school day and in daycare environments. Masks will not be required, but are strongly recommended, for any after-school educational activities.

Several school districts across Iowa are reinstating mask mandates after a federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked the state law preventing them. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday it will resume its mask mandate for teachers and students on Wednesday. Iowa City schools did not make a decision immediately but sent a letter to parents saying they "anticipate" passing a mask mandate at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

Waterloo Community School District Superintendent Jane Lindaman said they would talk with their legal counsel before making a decision.

You can read the letter to CRCSD families and staff below: