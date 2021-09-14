Cedar Rapids Schools latest district to reinstate mask mandate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Cedar Rapids Community School District will reinstate its mask mandate.
An email from Superintendent Norren Bush was sent to families and staff, communicating the changes.
Masks will now be required for all students, staff, and visitors during the school day and in daycare environments. Masks will not be required, but are strongly recommended, for any after-school educational activities.
Several school districts across Iowa are reinstating mask mandates after a federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked the state law preventing them. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday it will resume its mask mandate for teachers and students on Wednesday. Iowa City schools did not make a decision immediately but sent a letter to parents saying they "anticipate" passing a mask mandate at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Waterloo Community School District Superintendent Jane Lindaman said they would talk with their legal counsel before making a decision.
You can read the letter to CRCSD families and staff below:
Dear Families and Staff,
The Cedar Rapids Community School District Board of Directors discussed mitigation efforts at the September 13, 2021, board meeting as they have in previous board meetings. The message of the board has been clear throughout the pandemic regarding their belief in local control and prioritizing the safety of students and staff. Yesterday’s temporary ruling by Iowa Federal Judge Pratt ordered that the state of Iowa immediately halt enforcement of a law that bans mask requirements.
Given the number of increased positive COVID-19 cases as well as the recent ruling, CRCSD will reinstate a mask mandate for all staff, students, and visitors during compulsory education hours (school day) as well as our daycare environments. For educational activities beyond the school day, masks are strongly recommended. This will take effect Wednesday, September 15, 2021. As we have in the past, we will continue to assess new information as we progress.
We appreciate your support as we make student and staff safety a top priority.
Noreen Bush
Superintendent