Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart officially files petitions for reelection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart is officially running for reelection, as he filed his petitions with the Linn County Elections Office on Tuesday.

Hart submitted more than 400 signatures, more than the 354 signatures required to get on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Hart is facing two challengers, Amara Andrews and Tiffany O'Donnell, who have both also officially filed their petitions.

Hart was elected Mayor of Cedar Rapids in December of 2017. Read more about his five priorities for Cedar Rapids in 2021 and in a second term here.