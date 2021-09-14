Cedar Rapids Jefferson cancels Varsity football game due to COVID-19 cases and injuries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School will be forced to cancel Friday's Varsity football game as they will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.

The J-Hawks were set to play CR Kennedy on Friday, but the Sophomore game will still be played.

The team has been dealing with low numbers this season, resulting in an 0-3 record so far. According to the CRCSD COVID-19 dashboard, Jefferson has nine cases among students.