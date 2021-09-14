Cedar Falls counselor arrested for inappropriately touching girl during counseling session

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A counselor operating out of Cedar Falls has been arrested for allegedly touching a 14-year-old girl during a counseling session.

Scott Kenneth Harrison, 64, of Waterloo, was arrested Tuesday for Indecent Contact with a Child and Sexual Exploitation by a Counselor or Therapist. Harrison was a longtime pastor who started Fresh Hope Christian Counseling in 2004, covering a range of topics.

According to court records, the incident happened during a session on August 31 at the office located at 2712 Orchard Dr. During the session, Harrison allegedly touched the victim's buttocks and breasts over her clothing.

The girl told Harrison she was self-conscious about her stomach and sucks in her stomach and got up to demonstrate. She says Harrison touched her stomach and then moved his hands to her buttocks before moving his hands to her breasts. He then told the girl she was turning him on.

The girl then pushed his hand away, left the building and went to her mother, who was waiting in the parking lot to pick her up. She noticed her daughter was crying and asked what was wrong. The victim then told her what happened.

Her mother then into the office and confronted Harrison, who said it was inappropriate and he shouldn't have done it. He then apologized to the girl, asked for forgiveness and canceled any future sessions with her.

The girl detailed the incident at the Child Protection Center at Allen Hospital the following week. Shortly after the incident, Harrison texted the victim's father, apologizing and asking if he could call him. The father said no.

In an interview with police, Harrison admitted to the incident saying it happened in the moment and he was "totally taken by temptation."

A no contact order has been issued between Harrison and the victim. As of Thursday evening, Harrison is not listed as in-custody at the Black Hawk County Jail. He is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on September 24.