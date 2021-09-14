Blinken faces new round of hard Afghan questions in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is facing a second day of tough congressional questions about the Biden administration’s much-criticized withdrawal from Afghanistan. Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, Blinken sought to parry a new wave of bipartisan lawmaker anger over the operation that resulted in the complete takeover by the Taliban and has left many American citizens, green card holders and at-risk Afghans stranded in the country. The top two members of the committee, New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez and Idaho Republican James Risch, both assailed the withdrawal as a failure in their opening remarks.