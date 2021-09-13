Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army to reopen men’s shelter

WATERLOO/CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) — The Salvation Army has announced the Men's Shelter at 149 Argyle St. in Waterloo will return to normal operations on Wednesday, September 15th. In June, The Salvation Army combined shelter operations due to staffing issues.

"Thank you, everyone, for working with us these past few months as we did what was necessary to safely offer services to our vulnerable homeless population. We appreciate your ongoing partnership and patience as we continue to train and acclimate our new staff members. While this situation was by far not ideal, we are grateful it did not occur in the middle of winter and that each of our partners were so understanding and supportive." Social Ministries Director Grace Fee

Two part-time staff member positions for overnight and weekend are available. Interested applicants can apply through Indeed.