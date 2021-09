CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) – UNI linebacker Spencer Cuvelier was named the STATS-FCS National Defensive Player of the Week on Friday. The honor comes on the heels of a Panther defensive efffort that forced six turnovers in a 34-16 win.

Cuvelier tallied a tem-high 15 tackes in the game, forced a fumble, and recovered two more in UNI's first win of the season.

The Panthers host Saint Thomas on Saturday in their home opener.