TRACKING: Few storm chances north, wide temp range today

Today: The front that led to a 16° temperature spread from north to south on Sunday will begin to move north, back across the area. It is leading to a few scattered showers and storms on the north half of the viewing area, which may continue through the morning commute before ending around midday.

It will also give us another wide temperature spread as it climbs to about Highway 20 by late today. Highs along and south of Highway 20 will be in the low to mid 80s with mid to upper 70s north. It will be humid again and hazy with partly sunny skies. Winds will shift from east to south at 5 to 15 mph as the front passes.

Tonight: Showers and storms look to develop again this evening and continue through tonight somewhere from northern Iowa to southern Minnesota. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail as main threats. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the low to upper 60s. It will remain humid.

Tuesday: The front finally passes early Tuesday, bringing with it a chance for some isolated showers or a storm. Otherwise, skies look partly sunny as the haze clears. Highs will range from the low 70s north to the low 80s south. Humidity drops with a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: After a start with lows near 50, Skies will be mostly sunny with a light and variable wind and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Rest of the Week: We are dry on Thursday, but a breezy south wind brings highs to the low and mid 80s. There will be a chance for rain on Friday with highs in the low 80s.

Weekend: The weekend looks mostly sunny but hot and humid with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 from a breezy south wind.