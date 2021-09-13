TRACKING: A slight chance of a shower/storm

Tonight: Muggy conditions continue tonight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. An isolated shower/storm possible with the best chance across northern Iowa. Low temperatures drop into the 60s.

Tuesday: A cold front is forecast to push across the state during the day. A stray storm is possible otherwise it is a dry day with a mostly cloudy sky. The front shifts the wind to the northwest at 10-15 mph in the afternoon. This also pulls in less humid air. High temperatures are in the 70s and a few low 80s south of Iowa City.

Tuesday Night: A comfortable night is ahead under a mostly clear sky. Lows fall into the low 50s with a light northwest wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, low humidity, a light north breeze, and highs in the upper 70s.