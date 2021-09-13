Texas Roadhouse restaurants holding 2-night fundraiser for Special Olympics Iowa

(KWWL) -- Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the state of Iowa will be raising funds for Special Olympics Iowa on Monday and Tuesday.

From 4 - 10 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, when a guest mentions the fundraiser to their server, the restaurant will donate 10% of the table’s total food sales to Special Olympics Iowa. The same goes for to-go orders.

Special Olympics Iowa athletes and staff will be onsite at restaurants across the state. Special Olympics Iowa provides training and competition for for kids and adults with intellectual disabilities in all of Iowa's 99 counties. 23 Olympic-style sports are offered to more than 14,500 athletes and Unified partners year-round.

A list of Texas Roadhouse locations across the state is below: