Overnight rainfall amounts through Monday 9/13

A stalled front has been wobbling up and down eastern Iowa the last 36 hours or so. On the warm side of the front, south winds override the boundary and lift to form showers and storms north of it. We have been seeing this on and off since yesterday, mainly in northern Iowa.

A batch of stronger winds in the low levels of the atmosphere allowed stronger storms to develop overnight and move across the Highway 20 corridor. They contained some gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning but stayed below severe limits. Power was knocked out for a couple of hours in Black Hawk County as a result. Here is a look at the radar estimated rainfall totals:

Here is a full list of 24 totals through 7 AM Monday 9/13 (note that it is still raining north of Highway 20).