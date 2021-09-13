Jill Biden to visit schools in Iowa and Wisconsin on Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- First lady Jill Biden will be traveling to the Midwest to visit schools in the Hawkeye State and the Badger State on Wednesday.

She will first visit the Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin before departing for Des Moines to visit Des Moines Area Community College with Rep. Cindy Axne.

At DMACC, the first lady will discuss the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan and Build Back Better agenda. The event in Ankeny is set for 3:35 p.m. Jill Biden herself has been a teacher at the Northern Virginia Community College since 2009.

At the elementary school in Wisconsin, Jill Biden will discuss student safety as they return to learning in the classroom.