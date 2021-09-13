Iowa City schools “anticipate” implementing mask mandate after ruling blocks ban for districts

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City schools will likely implement a mask mandate after a federal judge temporarily blocked the state law that was preventing districts from doing so.

A letter from Iowa City Community School District superintendent Matt Degner was sent to families and staff Monday afternoon saying "we anticipate the District implementing a mask requirement for all individuals in school buildings."

The letter says that the Board of Directors will discuss the official next steps in a meeting on Tuesday and will provide an update once a formal plan is in place.

Because they anticipate a mandate, the district also strongly encourages students and staff to wear a mask on Tuesday.

Read the full letter here:

Dear Families and Staff, On Monday, September 13, 2021, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa granted a temporary restraining order regarding the State of Iowa’s current mask requirement ban. The mask requirement ban prevented local school districts, cities, and counties from enacting their own mask requirement. With the temporary restraining order granted, until further notice, school districts in Iowa can require facemasks in schools. The Board of Directors will discuss these developments and determine the next steps at the Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday, September 14. While the options will be reviewed and discussed during the Board Meeting, we strongly encourage all students and staff to wear a mask to school tomorrow as we anticipate the District implementing a mask requirement for all individuals in school buildings. We will provide an update following Tuesday night’s meeting that will detail the District's plan. We appreciate your cooperation as we continue our efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Sincerely, Matt Degner

Superintendent

KWWL has reached out to several other area school districts regarding their plans for possible mask mandates and will continue to provide updated details.