Inmate Michael Dutcher to plead guilty and be sentenced for Anamosa prison killings

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The second of the two inmates charged with killing two Anamosa State Prison workers in March will plead guilty and be sentenced on Wednesday, September, 15, according to online court records.

Michael Dutcher's bench trial was previously set for September, 21. This comes after the other inmate Thomas Woodard pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison in August for the killings of nurse Lorena Schulte and correctional officer Robert McFarland.

Dutcher is expected to plead guilty to the same charges as Woodard: two counts of First Degree Murder, Second Degree Kidnapping, and Attempted Murder.

Investigators say the two inmates killed Schulte and McFarland during a failed prison escape on March 23 and also injured another inmate, McKinley Roby, who tried to help Schulte and McFarland and holding another prison worker, Lori Mathis, hostage. They say the two tried to escape with the help of tools they had acquired through their part in the prison's work program.

The plea and sentencing hearing is set to start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.