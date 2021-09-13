Haiti ombudsman demands PM resignation amid slaying probe

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s Office of Citizen Protection is demanding that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down as authorities seek to interview him about telephone calls he allegedly had with a key suspect in the president’s assassination. The ombudsman-like office said in a video posted Monday that Henry should appear at the public prosecutor’s office as requested to help shed light on the July 7 killing of Jovenel Moïse. Also on Monday, Haiti’s justice minister said the chief prosecutor who requested to interview Henry this week has received serious threats and demanded increased security for him.