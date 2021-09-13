Goodbye Griffin: Police uniforms are heading to Des Moines

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- In a rush to get the Griffin off of all police department property by the end of the month, uniforms have been bagged and are ready to be shipped to Des Moines.

More than a dozen bags sat in the department Monday morning awaiting removal.

The Waterloo City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday, September 7th to remove the old griffin from any Waterloo Police property by Sept. 30. This excludes weapons, which are to be phased out as they are replaced.

Council members Pat Morrissey and Sharon Juan, and one other member will be transporting the patches. The resolution stated the time or gas spent while transporting these patches would be at no cost to the city.