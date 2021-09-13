George Wyth State Park receives grant to fix Cedar Valley Lakes Trail

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - After being closed for three years, the Cedar Valley Lake Trail will finally be fixed!

With a mix of monetary donations, the DNR was able to receive grant funding through the COVID Relief Recreational Trail Program to fix the 1.5 miles of the 12-mile trail.

For years, the trail has endured extreme deterioration due to storms and flooding. The trail's path being about 40 years old and made of asphalt, there are extreme cracking, uneven areas, and standing water next to the trail's lowest point.

The trail having been flooded by the river and Alice Wyth Lake, park manager Lori Eberhard said it's time for the trail to be redone for the sake of safety.

"Now it's not considered a trail because it's too narrow if we have emergencies it's hard to get emergency vehicles down here," Eberhard said.

Although taking multiple attempts to receive grant funding, Eberhard said it was a team effort and wants folks to pay attention to signs moving forward.

"I would not have been able to do this without all of the support locally from the Cedar Valley," Eberhard said, "we just want people to pay attention to signs, it's a safety issue, and if people get hurt in an area that's not open it can take longer to respond."

If everything lines up, Eberhard said construction can start in the spring of 2022. She also wants to remind folks the trail is closed and cannot be used for any activities. Once construction starts, the DNR will write up citations if people use the trail.