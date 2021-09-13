Fire damages Thai nightclub popular with Indian tourists

BANGKOK (AP) — A fire in in the famous Thai resort city of Pattaya has badly damaged a large nightclub catering to Indian tourists. A city official said there were no deaths or injuries from the Sunday night blaze at the Nashaa Club on the city’s well-known Walking Street. The fire, whose cause was not immediately known, also spread to several adjoining structures. Pattaya is filled with bars, discos and restaurants. Before the pandemic, they were patronized by millions of tourists each year. The pandemic has devastated the city’s economy after Thailand closed its borders in April last year to most foreign visitors.