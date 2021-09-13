Elysee Palace intrigue: ex-Macron security aide on trial

PARIS (AP) — A former security aide to French President Emmanuel Macron who triggered a political crisis when he was identified as having beaten up a protester during a 2018 May Day demonstration goes on trial Monday on a dozen charges, including voluntary violence. Alexandre Benalla risks up to seven years in prison and 100,000 euros in fines if found guilty. Benalla’s actions, and the way Macron’s office clumsily handled them, triggered the French leader’s first major presidential crisis. At the heart of the controversy was Benalla’s murky rôle at the presidential Elysee Palace and whether Macron’s presidency had a hidden side.