Des Moines Public Schools to reinstate mask mandate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — Des Moines Public Schools have announced to bring back a mask mandate after the U.S. District Court's order issued on September 13th. The mask mandate is scheduled to go into effect on Wednesday, September 15th.

"The court’s decision to set aside Iowa’s ban on school districts being able to protect children in our care is welcome news. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge in Iowa, our families and staff have expressed their concerns about schools not being able to require minimal, effective mitigation steps, such as wearing a mask, in order to keep people healthy and safe. With today’s ruling, as Superintendent I will reinstate a mask mandate – as we had in place for most of last school year – for all students, staff and visitors to Des Moines Public Schools."

Dr. Thomas Ahart, Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools