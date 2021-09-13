Day makes case for start in UNI home opener

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) – Mark Farley wouldn't confirm one way or the other, but his Panthers could see a new starting quarterback in Saturday's home opener.

Michigan State transfer Theo Day made his case for the job, leading UNI on four consecutive third quarter touchdown drives after replacing struggling Will McElvain at half of the Panthers' win over Sacramento State.

“I don't know if I could have pictured it going much better than that,” said Day who spent three seasons in East Lansing prior to coming to UNI, “Not having played in like an extended amount of time, for us to go out there and score four times in the third quarter, that was pretty cool and I was very happy with that.”

Day threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns in his UNI debut.

“I was very pleased of his demeanor and how prepared he was for the game,” Farley said on Monday, “He hasn't been here long enough for us to figure out how he'd react in a game, and he came out and he played very, very well.”

Farley expects to have a decision early this week. UNI hosts Saint Thomas at 4:00 pm in the UNI-Dome on Saturday.