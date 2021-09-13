Cedar Rapids launches Snow Buddies program to help neighbors clear snow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Cedar Rapids announced its pilot program called Snow Buddies. They're calling for volunteers to help clear snow for their neighbors who are seniors or who have mobility limitations.

April Wing is the program manager for the City Manager in City of Cedar Rapids.

"We also are trying to get the word out through our neighborhood associations to even start groups within each of their areas to volunteer and get the word out," Wing said.

She recognizes the need will be great. The program came about after the city made changes to its ordinance for clearing snow and ice from sidewalks. The city reduced the time limit that property owners have to clear snow and ice from 48 hours to 24 hours to make safer routes for children to get to school and neighbors to walk to bus stops, without having to walk into the street. Those code changes were based on recommendations in the city's 2019 Pedestrian Master Plan.

"So, we did a little research. We looked at various midwestern cities, looked at how they had their model set up and then we took pieces from each one of those communities that we talked with and created our own program that matched our community," Wing said.

The second phase of the program will be when residents in need can apply for help with snow removal. That will be based on the number of volunteers, called Snow Heroes.

Volunteers have to be at least 18 years old and provide their own shovel or snow removal equipment. Those volunteers will then be paired up with residents in need based on where they live and when and how often they can help.

Volunteers will not be allowed to solicit or accept money, tips or gifts.