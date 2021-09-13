Cedar Falls girl selected as Kid Captain for Hawkeyes-Kent State game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 10-year-old Cedar Falls girl will be the Kid Captain during the September 18 Hawkeye game against Kent State at Kinnick Stadium.

Galilea Gonzalez was born by emergency C-Section with a rare condition where her two main arteries leaving her heart were reversed. She was flown to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital for multiple surgeries and was discharged 21 days later.

She now wants to be an author and illustrator and enjoys schools and gymnastics.

Galilea is one of twelve current and former University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital patients participating this year. The partnership between UIHC and the Hawkeyes started in 2009 to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their incredible stories.

This year's Kid Captains were selected for the 2020 season, but the program was canceled for a year as fans weren't in attendance at Hawkeye games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the other Kid Captains from this year.

You can learn more about Galilea here.