Auditors highlight flaws in EU migrant deportation program

BRUSSELS (AP) — Auditors say the European Union’s program for deporting migrants is not working well. But the European Court of Auditors warns that it would be counterproductive to try to impose coercive measures to force countries to take their citizens back. The EU has been deeply divided over how best to manage the arrival of unauthorized migrants since well over 1 million people entered the bloc in 2015. Still, most EU nations agree that the focus should be on stopping people from entering in the first place and on deporting more people who are not entitled to stay. Unveiling Monday’s report, chief auditor Leo Brincat said the “EU return system suffers greatly from inefficiencies.”