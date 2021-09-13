Another Waterloo Police officer resigns

WATERLOO, IA (KWWL) -- Lieutenant Kye Richter is the latest Waterloo officer to resign, amid turmoil and low morale within the department.

Sources from within the department describe Richter as a, "Good man, awesome cop, and a followed leader."

Richter was one of two officers who apprehended the Maynard bank robbers/cop shooters after an extensive manhunt.

Sources worry the collective cost to hire, train, and equip all of these new officers will be astronomical.

The police academy alone is nearly $7,000 per officer, and the officer won't be able to work alone on the streets alone for nearly six months.

Overtime pay could potentially go through the roof as new officers are waiting to be brought online.