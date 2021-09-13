Alliant Energy provides safety tips for farmers during harvest season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - As the annual fall harvest gets underway, Alliant Energy is offering tips to keep farmers safe and help them avoid overhead power lines.

The utility company hopes the following tips will help avoid injuries, property damage and contact with power lines:

Know the height of your equipment and do not drive under power lines if any part of that equipment is too tall to fit below them. Power lines sit 18 feet above the ground.

Be aware of your turning radius. Ensure your tractor and anything you’re pulling doesn’t swing into poles, pole guy wires or overhead lines when you turn, especially at the end of a row in the field.

Stay alert when it gets dark. Know where the power lines are, especially after the sun goes down.

Never assume a power line is safe to touch. If work requires you to be near a line, please call 1-800-ALLIANT and explain the situation. Alliant Energy will discuss it with you or come to your site and make the line safe.

During harvest season, contact incidents with Alliant Energy's electric power lines increase significantly. The company says there are three reasons for this, including more equipment in the field. Often times this equipment tends to be larger, like combines, wagons and tractors. The third reason is that farmers work more hours in the dark when it's difficult to see poles and wires.

If contact is made with a power line, Alliant cautions you not to touch the victim or item. Instead, immediately call 911 and inform the dispatcher of the electrical accident. Additionally, you should always seek medical attention for an electrical contact accident as some injuries may not be visible or appear until several hours later.

To report a downed power line, call 1-800-ALLIANT. Also call 811 before doing any project that requires digging.

More tips and information about to stay safe during harvest season is available at alliantenergy.com/farmsafety.