1st trial in college admissions scandal gets underway

BOSTON (AP) — The first trial in the college admissions bribery scandal is underway with defense attorneys seeking to portray the two parents accused of buying their kids way into school as victims of con man who believed their payments were legitimate donations. Defense attorneys said former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz and former Staples and Gap Inc. executive John Wilson never discussed paying bribes. Prosecutors say the parents were well aware their payments were being used to have their kids designated as athletic recruits with fake or embellished credentials. The trial in Boston’s federal court is expected to last a few weeks. Thirty three other parents charged in the case have pleaded guilty.