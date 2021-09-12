Firefighters advance on blaze that shut California highway

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have reopened nearly all lanes of a major Southern California highway as firefighters made progress on a wildfire. The fire erupted Saturday in mountainous terrain near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County and grew to 450 acres, or more than half a square mile, prompting highway authorities to shut a stretch of Interstate 5. Meanwhile, residents of a Northern California town devastated by the huge Caldor Fire south of Lake Tahoe will be allowed back Sunday to inspect the damage. Most of Grizzly Flat’s homes, as well as the school, post office, church and fire station were destroyed in the first days of the fire.