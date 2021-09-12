University of Iowa Police investigating report of shots fired on campus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Campus police responded to a report of shots fired near Calvin Hall early Sunday morning.

The department sent out an emergency Hawk Alert around 3:24 a.m. Officers soon found that no one had been injured and say those responsible had fled the scene.

About an hour after the alert was sent out, police advised that the campus could resume normal activity.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the UI Department of Public Safety at 319-335-5022.