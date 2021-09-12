UNI Students talk growing up post 9-11, and carrying on the legacy of those before

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)-- For some, September 11th 2001 is a day still fresh in their memories. For others, however, it was a literal lifetime ago.

For UNI students, most college aged kids range from 18-22, so some are younger than the attacks themselves. Hope Jacobs and Brena Laine Ollinger were born in 2002, and can't imagine a world before the one they live in.

"I always thought like, long TSA check lines, they were the norm," Jacobs said.

"I remember watching one of those old Nicholas Sparks movies, and the woman and the kid ran right up to the guy when he got off the plane, and I asked my mom 'why can he do that?'" she added.

For Ollinger, 9/11 history lessons are a vivid part of their memory.

"I feel connected in the way you feel connected with any sort of tragedy that occurs. It feels more like an event in a history book than something that happened only 20 years ago," she said.

Born in 2000, Brittany Kalvig was alive before the attacks, although only in diapers. Twenty years later, Kalvig is a two-time Combat War Veteran with the U.S. Army, and served in both Afghanistan and Iraq for seven months starting November 2020. Her artillery unit, 1194, was the last to pull from the site.

"I hope it'll never happen again, it hits... yeah it hits hard," Kalvig said.

She was initially in shock after she found out where she was being deployed.

"When that time did come I was like, we're going to Afghanistan? Are you sure?" she said.

On the ground, Kalvig found her stride, and saw firsthand what military personnel had experienced in the longest war in American history.

"Those twelve hour shifts, you're expecting something to come in, you're always anticipating that moment for that incoming," she recounted.

When Kalvig returned home, she went where back to where it all started - New York City.

"Previously I went to one of those pop-up events, with the artifacts with the trailer, and I just felt deep sorrow, it almost felt like I was feeling everybody's pain. I wanted to go to New York by myself, because I'm an Afghanistan/Iraq Vet and I should be doing this," she said.

Her visit was overwhelmed with emotion, and left her uneasy about events of past and present.

"Twenty years later you watch these videos and there's still people grieving and still people hurting... In our very last week we were there, we lost thirteen," she said.

These days, Kalvig works at the juvenile correctional facility in Waterloo, while also attending UNI. She teaches the kids there about her life experiences overseas, as well as a girl growing up to serve in the war that started while she was in diapers.

"I'm hoping that the next generation does not end up forgetting." "it's like a traditional story, in any culture, and I think that's what it's become, a cultural thing, within all Americans," she concluded.