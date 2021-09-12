UK ditches plans for vaccine passports at crowded venues

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health secretary says authorities have decided not to require vaccine passports for entry into nightclubs and other crowded events in England. That marks a reversal amid opposition from some of the Conservative government’s supporters in Parliament. Minister Sajid Javid said the government has shelved the idea of vaccine passports for now but could reconsider the decision if COVID-19 cases rise exponentially once again. The U-turn came just days after the British government’s vaccines minister and the culture secretary suggested that vaccine passports would still be necessary. Vaccine passports are required in some other European countries, including France.