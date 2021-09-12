TRACKING: Up and down temperatures; sporadic rain

Today: We are starting off today with a few light, isolated showers in the north. This comes as a front is slowly sagging south throughout today and will lead to a wide range of temperatures. Highs in the north, behind the front, will be stuck in the low/mid 70s, while highs south will top out in the mid and upper 80s. Humidity will linger south of the front. Skies will be partly sunny with a few isolated showers and a storm along and north of the front (Highway 20 and north). Winds will shift from south to north as the front passes.

Tonight: More organized showers and storms look to develop tonight for areas mainly north of Highway 30. Severe weather is not expected but some spots may pick up a quick quarter to half inch of rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s north to mid 60s south. Winds look east northeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: The front will meander back to the north, again leading to a wide range of temperatures like today. There will be a slight chance for rain/storms, mainly in the morning, with partly sunny and hazy skies.

Tuesday: Yet again, another slight chance for rain/storms as the front clears. A northwest wind will take over with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rest of the Week: We look mainly dry for the rest of the week, save for an isolated storm overnight Thursday into Friday. We will be cooler on Wednesday before a return to the 80s by the end of the week and weekend.