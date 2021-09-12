TRACKING: Rainy start to the work week

Tonight: The famous frontal boundary we’ve been mentioning surges north through the night. Showers and storms develop to our west and track across the northern half of the area. Severe weather isn’t expected, but we can’t rule out heavy downpours, as well as, small hail and gusty winds. Temperatures drop to 60 degrees to the north, while those in the south see a low in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds are at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Our northern neighbors will have some showers and storms to contend with on the morning commute, but they’ll clear out by the afternoon. The front staying to the north gives quite the temperature spread. Highs in the north reach the mid 70s, while mid 80s are possible in the south. More clouds can be found in the northern half. Winds shift out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Monday Night: Another round of overnight storms for Monday night. Breezy southwest winds are at 10-20 mph. Low temperatures are in the 60s.

Tuesday: This will be the best day to see scattered showers and storms area wide, although not expecting too much rain from them by the day’s end. Northwest winds are at 10-15 mph. Highs are cooler and in the mid 70s.

This Week: Midweek looks dry, with cooler temperatures. We may get another bout of rain to end the work week.