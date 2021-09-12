Torrential rains kill 17, destroy homes in northern Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say that torrential monsoon rains and mudslides have flooded areas in northwestern Pakistan, destroying homes and killing at least 17 people. Officer Mohammad Nawaz Said eleven bodies were recovered from the debris of mud and brick houses in the Tor Ghar district on Sunday, and rescuers were searching for the remaining victims, which included women and children. Nawaz said three adjacent homes were completely swept away in remote village of the district, while other houses were less affected. Monsoon season lasts until mid-September in Pakistan, and similar incidents are not uncommon.