Together We Achieve sets off to help victims of Hurricane Ida

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Together We Achieve is on the road and headed toward Louisiana to help victims of Hurricane Ida.

The Cedar Rapids-based non-profit posted on Facebook that President Raymond Siddell departed with a truck full of supplies early Sunday morning. Siddell is headed for Houma, Louisiana.

Isa was the fifth most powerful storm to strike the U.S. when it hit Louisiana on August 29, causing tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind and other damage, including to the electrical grid.

The non-profit has spent the last few weeks collecting tarps, generators, diapers, formula, and other emergency supplies and monetary donations to take to Louisiana.

They are still accepting donations and Siddell plans to stop and pick up more supplies like bottled water, diapers, and charcoal.

Donations can be made here or through Venmo, PayPal and CashApp.