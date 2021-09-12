One arrested after shooting, assault in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- One person was shot, and another was assaulted in an altercation in Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning.

Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 900 block of 12 Street Northeast just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police said 34-year old David Walker assaulted a 21-year old girl after he was shot in the leg by one of her relatives.

Both the girl and Walker have non-life-threatening injuries. Walker left the scene before police arrived and went to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital

Witnesses at the scene identified Walker as the suspect in the assault, and the 34-year-old was charged with assault causing bodily injury. After being treated at the hospital, he was taken to the Linn County Correctional Center.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.