Local non-profit shines a light on drug-abuse related suicides during Suicide Prevention month

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Elevate CCBHC is advocating for the suffering during Suicide Prevention month. Specifically, they're shedding a light on drug and addiction based suicides.

The CDC reports that alcohol and drug abuse are the second leading factor causing people to take their own lives. Suicide is the second leading factor of death amongst young adults, and ninth in the state of Iowa.

SEE RELATED: Elevate CBHCC responds to spike in mental health crises

Elevate offers peer support groups for those struggling with addiction. Julius Trumbley, Substance Use Disorder Counselor and Thomas Kullen Peer Recovery Specialist both have personal experience dealing with addiction, dedicating the last few years of their recovery to helping others in need.

"I took a totally different career change, and this is where I ended up, and now I just try to help the next person out there, that needs the help they can get," Trumbley said.

"We just want everybody to know that Elevate is here for you," he continued.

Trumbley is six years clean, while Kullen is twelve years clean. Kullen attributes his life to the programs he now helps facilitate.

"Without peer support in my life today, I very well may be a suicide victim. I am very blessed to be where I'm at today," Kullen said.

Kullen's own mental health journey has provided him insight into the minds of those struggling.

"A lot of people don't seek the help they need because of the stigma involved, either by themselves or from their family members," he said.

Still, Kullen knows there is hope, and wants to spread it in the community.

"With major depressive order it can be a huge victory just to get out of bed... this is something that can be treated, it is treatable," he said.

"We've been through some tough things, everybody has, and that's what we're here for," Trumbley added.

"That's what we're here for is to lean on each other and let everybody know that it's okay to not to feel okay," he concluded.