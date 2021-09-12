Hawks jump in to top 5, Cyclones remain in top 15 after Iowa’s Cy-Hawk win

AMES (KWWL) -- The Iowa Hawkeyes are now a top five team. Iowa jumped from number ten to number five after knocking off Iowa State 27-17 on Saturday. The Hawks forced four turnovers in the win.

Iowa State, meanwhile, fell for the second straight week. The Cyclones dropped five spots to number 14 following the loss. ISU opened up the season ranked seventh in the Associated Press poll.

Next up: Iowa hosts Colorado State, Iowa State travels to UNLV.