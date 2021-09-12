FBI releases first declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

WASHINGTON (KWWL) — The first of the declassified records on the Sept. 11 attacks has been released.

A declassified FBI document related to logistical support given to two of the hijackers before the Sept. 11 attacks details contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the U.S. However, this doesn’t provide proof that senior kingdom officials were complicit in the plot.

The document released Saturday is the first investigative record to be disclosed since President Joe Biden ordered a declassification review of materials that remained out of public view. This document was a summary of a 2015 FBI interview with a man who had frequent contact with Saudi nationals in the U.S.

This document was still heavily redacted. More documents will be declassified over the next six months. The executive order from President Biden came after victims’ families pressured the President as they pursue a lawsuit in New York alleging the Saudi government supported the hijackers.

The Saudi government denies any involvement in the attacks, and has supported the full declassification of the records.

The Associated Press helped contribute to this story.