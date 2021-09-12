Ever the showman, Thom Browne stages a stylish extravaganza

Never content to ply his wares on a regular runway, designer Thom Browne has long created theatrical productions instead for his fashion shows, building fantastical worlds peopled by other-worldly creatures. Returning to New York Fashion Week four years after he left to begin showing his clothes in Paris, Browne stayed true to this tradition, mounting a show Saturday that told the story of a grand old house, a magical garden and statues coming to life. He said he wanted to spotlight American craftsmanship, and his collection focused partly on classic suiting — with twists like missing pieces, asymmetrical sleeves, and various skirts for men — and also featured brightly colored tulle creations for women.