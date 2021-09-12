Des Moines philanthropist, businessman John Ruan III passes away at age 78
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Des Moines-based businessman and philanthropist John Ruan III died surrounded by family Saturday following a battle with a long illness Saturday.
Ruan III is the former chairman of Ruan Transportation Management Systems. His son, John Ruan IV, took over as chairman of the Ruan companies in August.
“Under John’s guidance and leadership, the Ruan companies have all grown to be among the best places to work in our respective industries,” Ruan’s CEO Benjamin McLean said in a statement Sunday evening. “John was proud of the role our companies play in supporting our communities and thousands of employee families, just as they supported his own family since 1932. We will continue to celebrate and build on his visionary legacy as we reflect on the positive impact that he had on all of us.”
Ruan employs 5,600 team members in more than 300 operations nationwide.
He also served as the chairman of the World Food Prize, an organization dedicated to fighting world hunger.
“Few people have had more influence on the Central Iowa community than John Ruan III," CEO and President of Bankers Trust Don Coffin said. "While he didn’t enjoy the limelight, Mr. Ruan quietly demonstrated significant business and philanthropic leadership to make our community more forward-thinking and vibrant. I know his family will carry on his important mission.”
Ruan III also served as chairman of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement on Ruan III's passing on Sunday night.
“As the Chairman of Ruan Transportation, John Ruan III helped build his family business from the ground up. What started as a single gravel hauling truck in 1932 has become a nationally recognized and respected enterprise with 5,600 team members and over 300 operations nationwide. As Chairman of the World Food Prize Foundation, John helped bring greater awareness to world hunger while also highlighting Iowa’s rightful place as the ‘Food and Agricultural Capital of the World.’
In addition to these prominent leadership roles at Ruan Transportation and the World Food Prize Foundation, John served as Chairman of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and also dedicated tremendous time and effort at the Iowa Business Council, the Greater Des Moines Partnership, and the Downtown Community Alliance to further expand economic opportunity and growth in Iowa.
Kevin and I extend our deepest sympathies to Janis and their entire family. We join with Iowans from across the state to mourn his passing and recognize his distinguished life of accomplishments and success that will continue to be felt far beyond the borders of our state.”Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds