Des Moines philanthropist, businessman John Ruan III passes away at age 78

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Des Moines-based businessman and philanthropist John Ruan III died surrounded by family Saturday following a battle with a long illness Saturday.

Ruan III is the former chairman of Ruan Transportation Management Systems. His son, John Ruan IV, took over as chairman of the Ruan companies in August.

“Under John’s guidance and leadership, the Ruan companies have all grown to be among the best places to work in our respective industries,” Ruan’s CEO Benjamin McLean said in a statement Sunday evening. “John was proud of the role our companies play in supporting our communities and thousands of employee families, just as they supported his own family since 1932. We will continue to celebrate and build on his visionary legacy as we reflect on the positive impact that he had on all of us.”

Ruan employs 5,600 team members in more than 300 operations nationwide.

He also served as the chairman of the World Food Prize, an organization dedicated to fighting world hunger.

“Few people have had more influence on the Central Iowa community than John Ruan III," CEO and President of Bankers Trust Don Coffin said. "While he didn’t enjoy the limelight, Mr. Ruan quietly demonstrated significant business and philanthropic leadership to make our community more forward-thinking and vibrant. I know his family will carry on his important mission.”

Ruan III also served as chairman of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement on Ruan III's passing on Sunday night.