Car accident sends four people to the hospital

WASHBUR, Iowa - (KWWL) - Emergency personnel responded to an accident in front of the Pronto Gas Station in Washburn Sunday morning.

At 10:55 a.m., four cars and a trailer were involved in an accident at 7305 La Porte Road while the drivers attempted to turn into the gas station. The driver of a Kia Soul rear ended a Dodge Avenger, while it was stopped waiting for the car in front to turn into the gas station.

The initial impact made the car hit a Chevy Silverado and trailer making the turn into the station. Following the collision, the driver of the Kia Soul ran into the Chevy Silverado as the driver tried to turn eastbound, causing front end damage to the car.

Three people were transported to the hospital by an ambulance, while a fourth was transported separately for an evaluation. Authorities have initially described their injuries as non-life threatening. The extent of the injuries to the other three is unknown at this time.

The accident is still ongoing at this time.