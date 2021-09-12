Leader of al-Qaeda appears in video marking 20th anniversary of 9/11

BEIRUT (KWWL) — The leader of al-Qaeda appeared in a video marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Ayman al-Zawahri, the leader of al-Qaeda, appeared in a video this week, months after rumors spread he was dead.

The SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors terror networks, said the video of al-Zawahri was released on Saturday. The video references an al-Qaeda attack from January, as well as the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. However, the comment does not indicate a recent recording, as the withdrawal agreement was signed in February 2020.

The Associated Press helped contribute to this story.