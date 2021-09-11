Weather Wonders: Levees

We know levees are important to help keep water out. We see them all the time near coastal and Gulf states to help reduce flooding from tropical systems. Did you know we have them in Iowa too? They can be a great addition to agriculture, by directing water to fields and exposing fertile soil.

Sacramento River at Miller Park, Sacramento, California

(Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Digital Visual Library, 2010)

Natural levees are made up of soil, trees, and other natural debris that is built up over a period of time. As water moves, it pushes sediment to its bank. That's why we normally see a a higher level of ground right next to a stream or river. They build very slowly, but can continue to build as long as water is flowing.

Engineered levees are man-made. These are constructed on a level surface and consist of soil, sand, and rocks. Wood, plastic, metal, and sometimes concrete can be used to keep a community safe from a fast flowing body of water. Engineered levees need to be monitored and restored from time to time.

Now that we know how levees form, let's look at ways levees are breached. These structures work great at keeping water out, but if one part fails, rushing water can easily overtake them. Water can get higher than the levee top and spill over. If the water is strong enough, it can push the levee a few feet. Storm surge can move boats, cars, and other structures right into the levee and cause damage. Water can also leak around them or through the levee itself.

Above is a video from the Montgomery County Emergency Management showing a levee failure in Mills County, IA in March of 2019.