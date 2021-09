WATCH: 9/11 ceremonies at all three memorial sites

KWWL News App users, watch here.

NEW YORK (AP) -- The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero has begun with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, members of Congress, and other dignitaries joined a crowd of victims' relatives Saturday on the Sept. 11 memorial plaza in New York. Observances are also planned at the Pentagon and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Biden is scheduled to pay respects at all three places, and former President George W. Bush is to speak at the Pennsylvania ceremony.