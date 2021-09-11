United Way pays tribute to 9/11 by preparing for future tragedies

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- The United Way of East Central Iowa paid tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks. Saturday marked 20 years to the day 2,977 people lost their lives after terrorists hijacked four planes.

On the national day of service and remembrance, volunteers gathered at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids to better prepare homes and communities for disasters when they hit.

Angelica Vannatta, a Senior Manager Volunteer for United Way, said the message hits home for many in the areas after last year's derecho devastated the city.

"In tribute of all the heroics and incredible things that people have done," Vannatta said. "We've seen certainly in the past year with the derecho everybody banning together and volunteerism just to make sure that the community can come back from any of those disasters, so it is really heartwarming and incredible to see everyone here."

The group also packages 1,000 emergency preparedness starter kits for underserved and vulnerable communities in the area.

"It's important to have these items altogether so that you have everything when an emergency arises," Vannatta said. "We are often at times stressed about the situation at hand. So it's just convenient to have all of these things together."